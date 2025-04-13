Police to question teachers about ‘outsiders’ in Kasba protest

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police (KP) is likely to summon a few teachers for questioning in connection with the Kasba DI office vandalism case soon.

The police are likely to show a few pictures to the teachers who were identified by the cops during the violence of April 9 in Kasba. Though Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma on Friday during a press conference had said that they had identified several outsiders from the gathering in front of the Kasba DI office.

The teachers later claimed that there were no outsiders present at their protest.

Police have found that several teachers came from other districts such as Nadia, East Burdwan, Murshidabad etc. Since they do not come under the jurisdiction of Kasba DI office, their presence at the spot raised questions. It was learnt that apart from Kasba, such protests were also organised at many DI offices across the state by the jobless teachers.

Police are likely to ask the teachers about the ones who came from other districts and why they came to Kasba instead of joining the protest in their respective districts.

Earlier, Verma had mentioned that police did not apply force initially despite two perimeter being breached. Cops used “mild force” to disperse the violent mob when they tried to break the lock of the collapsible gate to gain entry into the building.