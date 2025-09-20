Police to launch ‘Pujo Bandhu’ App for pandal navigation, emergency

Kolkata: Kolkata Police will launch a special App for the Durga Puja days for the convenience of pandal hoppers.

On Friday, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata Manoj Kumar Verma, while talking to a vernacular news channel, said that a smartphone application styled as ‘Pujo Bandhu App’ will be launched within a few days.

Through this App, pandal hoppers can navigate to the pandals and will also get essential information. The helpline numbers of the Kolkata Police will also be integrated in the app so that in case of any emergency, people can reach out to the police within a few seconds.

On Friday, Verma visited several popular Puja pandals that attract the largest crowds. The visit by the CP includes Chetla Agrani, Suruchi Sangha, Behala Natun Dal, Kendua Santi Sangha, Patuli, Deshapriya Park, Tridhara Sammilani, Ekdalia Evergreen, Tala Prattoy, and College Square. While talking to the media, Verma said that during the puja days, additional deployments will be there for smooth traffic management and crowd control. He also added that at night, an additional police force will be there as well for the convenience of the pandal hoppers.

He said: “From tomorrow (Saturday) some arrangements will be in place. Extra manpower will be deployed during the Puja days. Additional forces will be there at night. We are visiting the pandals to take stock of the arrangements related to crowd circulation, emergency response, crowd management and electrical arrangements”

Apart from the Kolkata Police, state police have also made elaborate arrangements during the puja days. On Friday, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and order of the state police, Jawed Shamim, said that from Mahalaya, police arrangements will be in place across Bengal. Apart from regular forces, all the police units will deploy additional forces from their own resources. In addition to that, a large contingent of the centralised police force from the state police headquarters will also be deployed.