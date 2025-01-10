Police to issue lookout notice in passport fake docus case

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police is likely to soon issue a look out notice in connection with the case of obtaining Indian passports using fake documents to prevent such passport holders from leaving the country.

Police are also trying to identify some of the employees of the Regional Passport Authority (RPO) who are suspected to be involved in making the passports on the basis of forged documents.

According to Lalbazar sources, the RPO issues passports after police verification of the application and the documents submitted with it. Hence, they also have some responsibilities. The work of checking whether the employees there are fulfilling that responsibility has started. Cops are trying to track the bank accounts which were used to pay the amount at the time of applying for a passport.

So far, eight persons were arrested in connection with the case, including a retired policeman who was one of the passport verification officers at the Security Control Organisation (SCO) of the Kolkata Police.