Police to intensify vigilance in Central Kolkata today, videograph processions

Kolkata: With Ram Temple scheduled to be consecrated in Ayodhya, and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee expected to lead a rally of communal harmony on the same day, Kolkata Police is taking extra precautions on Monday to prevent any untoward incident.



Several meetings were conducted at the Kolkata Police Headquarters and the police stations have been directed to maintain extra vigilance in their respective jurisdictions to prevent any untoward incident. Owing to Ram Temple consecration, several organisations would perform religious ceremonies in several parts of the city. Special focus of police will be on Central Kolkata where extra vigilance will be kept in Shyampukur, Jorasanko, Girish Park, Jorabagan and Sealdah areas.

Also, cops have been directed to make videography of the processions as well. Additional police personnel will be kept at all the divisions in case any emergency arises, police can act promptly.

Meanwhile, special arrangements have been made for the Sanhati Yatra, which will commence from the Hazra Park area by Banerjee. The rally will conclude at the Park Circus Maidan by touching a Gurdwara. She will walk from Ballygunge Phari to Park Circus and visit all the Radha Krishna temples on her way. At Park Circus, Mamata will visit a church and a mosque, following which she will address a public meeting at Park Circus Maidan.