Police to install 117 CCTVs in Bowbazar-Muchipara area

Kolkata: Kolkata Police is soon going to install 117 CCTVs in the Muchipara-Bowbazar area under the jurisdiction of Muchipara Police Station to enhance security in the area which has a good number of jewellery shops.



The entire work will be done on a turnkey basis under the MPLAD scheme. The estimated cost of the whole project is about Rs 24 lakh.

For the purpose of installing the CCTVs, an e-tender has already been floated. The bidding for the tender is scheduled to start from January 12, at 3 pm. The bid submission procedure will end at 3 pm on January 19.

According to the tender, each of the cameras are of five megapixel and the DVR will keep the footage for 15 to 20 days. The CCTVs will be installed at desired locations based on available infrastructures like wall, lamp posts etc. The entire camera will be connected through a fibre optic cable.

All the equipment will be kept securely in an outdoor joint box at the nearest location. The feed from those cameras will be given to multiple places including the Muchipara police station.

Police have informed that the CCTVs will be installed in 53 locations including the areas like, the children’s corner of Shraddhananda Park, on Akhil Mistri Lane, on B B Ganguly Street, Baithakkhana area etc.