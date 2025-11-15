Police team attacked over land dispute in Murshidabad

Kolkata: Tension gripped in Gokorno-I Gram Panchayat (GP) under Kandi Police Station in Murshidabad on Friday after a long-running land dispute escalated into violence, leaving three police personnel injured, including the IC of Kandi PS. According to police sources, trouble began when two groups of

villagers clashed over ownership of a four-bigha paddy field that had been under contention for months.

As the altercation intensified, a police team led by IC Mrinal Sinha rushed to the spot to control the situation and prevent further escalation.

However, the moment officers attempted to intervene, a section of enraged locals allegedly turned on the police. Armed with bricks, sticks and makeshift weapons, the mob attacked the team, injuring the IC on the head along with two other personnel. Additional forces were immediately deployed to bring the situation under control.

Police later conducted a search operation in the village and arrested 13 individuals suspected of involvement in the assault. Senior officers visited the spot and security has been tightened to prevent further unrest. Authorities have stated that strict action will be taken against all those responsible for obstructing police duty and inciting violence.