Police suspect promoting behind Paikpara blast, none arrested so far

Kolkata: A day after the high-intensity explosion that created panic among residents of Gangulypara in the Paikpara area, police have intensified their probe into a suspected angle of “promoting”. However, even after 36 hours have passed, police are yet to arrest anyone linked to the explosion.

On Saturday morning at around 6:15 am, a massive explosion shook Gangulypara Lane and its adjoining areas under the jurisdiction of Chitpore police station. When residents came out of their homes, they saw that the blast had taken place at a club which had reportedly been unused for some time.

Due to the impact of the explosion, the tin roof of the club was blown onto the terrace of a neighbouring six-storey building, damaging parts of the structure and igniting a fire inside.

Several fire engines rushed to the spot and began efforts to control the blaze. After the fire was doused, police cordoned off the area while the bomb squad searched the building. During the search, about six live crude bombs were seized and taken away to a safe place to be disarmed.

While speaking to residents and office bearers of the club, police came to know about a possible promoting racket that was allegedly trying to grab the club’s land for construction.

Earlier, some promoters had reportedly proposed to the club authorities that they hand over the land in return for a lucrative deal. However, the club authorities had refused to part with the land.

It is suspected that after being refused, members of the organised promoting racket might have placed the bombs after breaking a wall of the club.

Their suspected intention was to demolish the club completely, thereby compelling the club authorities to hand over the land.