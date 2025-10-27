Police suspect Park Street hotel murder ‘preplanned’

Kolkata: Police suspect that the murder of a man in a Park Street area hotel was pre-planned, as the two suspects—still unidentified and absconding—had allegedly used a forged Aadhaar card to check in.

The deceased, identified as Rahul Lal of Picnic Garden, is believed to have been killed due to rivalry with other antisocial elements. Investigators have found that several criminal cases were pending against him. Preliminary investigation suggests that Lal was strangled to death, and his body was stuffed into the storage compartment of the bed. Police suspect the assailants used a bed sheet to commit the crime and took it away while fleeing the hotel.

Officers are now trying to identify the people Lal was in frequent contact with.

The incident came to light around 11:15 am on Friday when a few guests checked into Hotel Al Burj on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road near Park Street.

Upon entering their allotted room, they noticed a foul smell and alerted the staff. Hotel employees discovered Lal’s decomposed body inside the bed’s storage box.

Investigations revealed that on October 22 around 5 pm, three individuals had checked into the same room for a few hours. Shortly after booking, one of them left. Around 11:20 pm, one of the youths returned and soon left again with another man who had been staying there. Police are examining CCTV footage and hotel records to trace the two suspects.