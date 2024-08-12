Police summons several doctors, asst super of RG Kar; warns against rumours

Kolkata: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kolkata Police has reportedly summoned several doctors of the R G Kar Hospital, including the assistant superintendent who called the parents of the deceased Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor and said she committed suicide.



Sources said, the assistant superintendent had called the parents of the junior doctor and said she had committed suicide. Cops want to know why he was sure that the woman had committed suicide.

This apart, cops are trying to find out how a man climbed up to the third floor without being noticed by any other staff of the hospital. Few junior doctors along with the Head of the Department (HoD) of the Chest Medicine department have been asked to appear before the investigating officers at Lalbazar.

On Monday Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal visited the residence of the PGT doctor along with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. After the CM set a deadline for completing the probe, Goyal said: “We are calling those people who were present near the place of occurrence.

We have already activated a helpline number. Anyone can inform us if they have any suspicions about anyone. We are in touch with the family and we will share the progress of the investigation. If any more person is involved, we are going to arrest them within 4-5 days.” Meanwhile, police seized the motorcycle that was being used by the arrested accused Sanjoy Roy.

On Friday night, Roy came to the hospital riding that same motorcycle. On the other hand, Kolkata Police again came out with a statement urging people not to fall for the rumours that are being spread over the social media platforms about the R G Kar hospital incident.

Police through social media posts mentioned that several “factually incorrect” and “unverified claims” are being widely circulated on social media. Police urged people not to share or believe any so-called ‘facts’ of the case because such ‘rumours’ might hamper the investigation and cause more distress to the bereaved family. It will hinder the course of justice.

However, police also appealed to the protesting medical students and doctors to have faith in the investigation and investigators.