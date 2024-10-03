Police streamlines traffic measures ahead of Durga Puja

Cooch Behar: In preparation for heavy traffic expected during Durga Puja, the Cooch Behar District Police has announced special measures to ensure smooth traffic flow and to prevent congestion. These decisions aim to avoid disruptions and ensure safety throughout the festival.



At a press conference on Wednesday, Additional District Superintendent of Police Krishna Gopal Meena, along with Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Qutubuddin Khan, outlined the detailed traffic management plan. DSP Traffic Khan emphasised that comprehensive steps have been taken to manage traffic and avoid accidents during the festival.

“Several decisions have been made to prevent traffic issues and ensure safety during Durga Puja. From October 9 to 12, specific routes for trucks, buses and e-rickshaws passing through Cooch Behar town have been worked out,” said Khan.

From October 9 to 12, specific routes have been designated for vehicles entering Cooch Behar town. Trucks will have designated halts at Chakchaka, Ghughumari Post Office, Ghughumari High School, Mekhliganj Truck Terminus and Himghar Chauraha. Full security will be provided at these locations.

Buses from the Cooch Behar Bus Terminus will follow a route via Suniti Road to Siliguri and back. E-rickshaws will be prohibited from entering the town from 4 pm to 4 am during the festival dates.