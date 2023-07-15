Police stop Oppn ISF MLA from entering constituency

Kolkata: ISF MLA Naushad Siddique was prevented by the police from going to Bhangar on Friday in order to maintain the law and situation.



According to sources, on Friday morning at around 10:30 am, when Siddique was going to Bhangar via New Town to meet his party workers, his car was intercepted by the police near the Shapoorji area. Cops told the MLA that Section 144 CrPC was imposed in Bhangar and presence of Siddique might instigate violence again.

The notice regarding the imposing of Section 144 was also handed over to the ISF MLA. Siddique waited there along with his central security cover demanding to allow him to go to Bhangar till around 5 pm. Later, he returned home. The ISF MLA alleged that police deliberately prevented him to reach Bhangar whereas ruling party leaders are making their moves.

“I am the elected representative of Bhangar and I want to travel with only two persons apart from security officials. But I have been stopped despite not violating the prohibitory orders,” he said, sitting in his car in front of the police barricade put up on the road.