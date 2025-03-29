Police steps up security ahead of Eid, Ram Navami; warns against attempts to incite disturbances

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police on Saturday cautioned people against attempts to foment disturbances in the run-up to the festivals of Eid-ul-Fitr and Ram Navami. Police have also stepped up security measures to ensure peaceful celebrations. Additional Director General (ADG) and IGP (law and order) Jawed Shamim during a press conference at Bhawani Bhawan urged people to inform the police if they come across any fake news, video, inflammatory message or any attempt to trigger disturbances. “We have specific information that there may be attempts to put up banners and writings to incitage people. However, the administration is on alert. If someone comes across any attempt to foment trouble, we wish he/she passes on the inputs to the police and we will ensure confidentiality but take prompt action if required,” Shamim said. The police have intelligence inputs about attempts to create disturbances in certain quarters, he added.

Elaborating on security arrangements, Shamim confirmed that police deployment would be extensive with senior officials to constables, and intelligence units are on high alert. “All units have been issued advisories and alerted to ensure that no problems arise during these festivals. All necessary measures are being taken to prevent any disruptions,” Shamim said. “The police are fully prepared and all necessary arrangements will be in place to ensure that Ram Navami processions, if taken out, are properly escorted” he emphasised. Bengal police have also registered an FIR against two persons at Shyampur police station for planning to incite communal unrest over the next 10 days. Eid-ul-Fitr falls on March 31 and Ram Navami on April 6. “On specific information Howrah Rural Police has registered an FIR against two individuals for planning to incite communal violence and tension between religious groups. Given the serious nature of the crime, we are alerting the public. We want everyone to be sensitive towards any attempt at rumour mongering. We need people’s cooperation to ensure that the next 10 days pass peacefully,” added Shamim. ADG and IGP, South Bengal Supratim Sarkar during the press conference said keeping the tradition of Bengal to maintain peace, both Eid and Ram Navami will be peacefully celebrated by different communities. Any message or slogan or campaign to disturb peace and tranquillity will be sternly dealt with, Sarkar said. “If someone is found to be involved in spreading hatred, or attempting to disturb peace, action will be taken as per the provisions of the law. We are seeking the cooperation of the public,” Sarkar added. He also urged citizens to remain vigilant and not get provoked by posters, placards and social media posts by mischievous elements. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma also convened a high-level meeting at Alipore Bodyguard Line on Saturday to review security preparations for Ram Navami. “We have held meetings with all stakeholders at the ground level and considered the current situation, concerns, and apprehensions of different groups. The police arrangements are being made considering all aspects. Sensitive areas have been identified, and detailed directions have been issued. We had given instructions before, but today, we have provided even more detailed directives,” Verma said. “Senior officers from ACPs and OCs must ensure that CCTV cameras on these routes are functional. We will divide the city into zones, and joint CPs and DCPs will be in charge of security at each zone,” Verma said.