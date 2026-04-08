Police stations to submit top 10 miscreants’ list

Kolkata: Senior officials of Kolkata Police have directed all police stations to prepare a list of troublemakers and notorious criminals within their jurisdictions, and submit the names of the 10 most prominent among them to Lalbazar for onward transmission to the Election Commission.



As part of standard pre-election procedures, police compile such lists to track the location and activities of identified individuals and prevent any disruption during the polling process. However, this year the exercise has gained added significance following a recent controversy over the omission of Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu from the list, which led to the suspension of the officer-in-charge of Kasba police station by the Election Commission.

Sources said that while general lists have already been prepared, police stations have now been specifically asked to submit a separate list of the top 10 troublemakers. These will be routed through the respective divisional Deputy Commissioners to Lalbazar before being forwarded to the Election Commission.

In addition, police personnel have been instructed to maintain strict surveillance on history-sheeters and monitor their movements closely to ensure they do not

interfere with the electoral process or create disturbances in their areas.