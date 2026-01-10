Police start probe into ‘document theft’ by ED at I-PAC office, Pratik Jain’s house

KOLKATA: Police on Saturday began the process of identifying Enforcement Directorate officials allegedly involved in the theft of documents from the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain and the consultancy firm’s Salt Lake office. Officers are also trying to ascertain which ED personnel were present at both locations during the operations. On Saturday morning, personnel from Shakespeare Sarani Police Station visited Jain’s residence and collected CCTV footage and DVR recordings, while statements of household staff and security personnel were recorded. Once identification is complete, notices will be issued to the accused, an officer said.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Friday lodged two police complaints against the ED over the raids at Jain’s residence and the I-PAC office, following which FIRs were registered by Kolkata and Bidhannagar Police. The cases include charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to criminal intimidation, theft and trespass, along with provisions of the IT Act. Police alleged that ED officials conducted a search at Jain’s Loudon Street apartment early Thursday morning without informing local authorities in advance and obstructed police officers who later arrived at the spot. Investigators have collected CCTV footage from the building and questioned staff and security guards, while another police team visited the I-PAC office to gather evidence and record witness statements.