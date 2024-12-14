Police solve case in 4 hours, arrest acquaintance

Kolkata: In less than 4 hours following a complaint of the murder of a housewife at Kestopur under the Baguiati Police Station area, the Bidhannagar Commissionerate arrested an acquaintance of the victim with whom she was allegedly having an affair.

The police said that the assailant confessed to strangulating the woman, a beautician by profession following an altercation after she demanded parting ways with him. “We have arrested Koushik Saha, a resident of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate area by pursuing a lead that we received through the Facebook account of the victim. The statement of witnesses, technical evidence and the CCTV footage further contributed to prompt fixing of the assailant,” said Aishwarya Sagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Airport. The victim Abhisikta De Saha used to live at a rented house at Rabindrapally in Kestopur with her husband Buddhadev Saha while the couple’s 3-year-old son lived with his grandparents at Shyambazar.

The Baguiati police station at around 8.30 pm on Friday received a phone call from the victim’s husband regarding the murder of his wife and rushed to the spot. According to police sources, on Friday morning when Saha left for office at 9.30 am, Abhisikta was at home.

He called her up for the first time at around 11.30 am but the phone rang and went unanswered.

Since then, he called up on multiple occasions but everytime the phone rang eliciting no response.

He apprehended something wrong and when he returned in the evening the door was found locked from inside. He opened the door with a duplicate key that he always used to carry and found her wife strangled to death.

On interrogating Saha, the sleuths learnt that her wife had an affair with another person.

Koushik had come to the residence, a few hours after Saha left and there was a heated altercation after the woman refused to continue with the relationship. In a fit of rage, she was strangled with a dupatta and then Koushik fled locking the door with the key that was with the victim.

During the course of the investigation, the police learnt that the victim had been involved in the relationship for the last five months and Kaushik had claimed to marry her.