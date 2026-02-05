Police solve 42 of 55 cyber crime cases

BALURGHAT: Incidents of cyber crime have been steadily increasing in South Dinajpur district over the past few years, prompting intensified action by the district police.



According to official data for 2025, as many as 55 cyber crime cases have been registered across the district.

Out of these, 42 cases have been successfully solved by the South Dinajpur District Cyber Crime Police, leading to the arrest of the accused persons involved. The details were shared by Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal during a press conference held on Wednesday.

As part of the investigation process, the cyber crime wing conducted 106 raids, of which 79 raids were carried out outside the district and in various parts of the country, highlighting the interstate nature of many cyber offences. The coordinated efforts of the police helped in tracing offenders operating from different regions. Police sources also revealed that cyber fraud cases involved misappropriation of nearly Rs 3 crore in total. Of this amount, approximately Rs 1.05 crore has been recovered so far and returned to the respective complainants, providing significant relief to the victims.

Addressing the media, SP Chinmay Mittal said cyber crime remains a growing challenge, but district police have acted swiftly, solving 42 of 55 cases and arresting the accused. He said over Rs 1 crore has been recovered and refunded to victims. Citing a 2024 case, Mittal added that Rs 22 lakh of Rs 25 lakh lost to fraudulent apps has been recovered.