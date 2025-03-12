Police shot at in Birbhum

Kolkata: Police was shot at while chasing two suspicious motorcycles in Birbhum on Monday night.

Later, three out of six suspects were arrested and a good quantity of banned cough syrup was seized.

According to sources, three policemen of Rajnagar police station including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) were on patrolling duty late on Monday night. While doing something the ASI spotted two motorcycles in Arali village.

On suspicion when the officer asked the motorcycles to stop, suddenly one of the six suspects fired a round at the cops and fled. Police also chased them in their car. Meanwhile, the cops of adjacent Kankartala and Lokpur Police Stations were alerted.

Accordingly, cops of the two other police stations started checking and three accused riding a motorcycle were caught. However,the other three accused somehow managed to flee.

Police during a search, found a bullet shell and banned cough syrup. The motorcycle was also seized. A massive manhunt is on to nab the other three.