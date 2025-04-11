Police shares stir video inciting ‘burn place with petrol’, says cops attacked ‘unprovoked’

Kolkata: Kolkata Police released multiple video clips to support their claim that law enforcement personnel were attacked first during Wednesday’s protest outside the District Inspector’s office near Kasba Police Station. One of the clips reportedly shows a protester inciting others to “burn down the place with petrol.”

The police clarification comes in the wake of allegations from demonstrators, who claimed they were subjected to baton-charges and manhandled by the police during their agitation.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) also weighed in on the matter, questioning the protesters’ claims of a peaceful demonstration. “How can it be called peaceful when agitators attack police personnel without any provocation?” TMC leader Kunal Ghosh asked.

Following Wednesday’s incident, the commissioner of Police (CP) Kolkata Manoj Kumar Verma sought a report on the allegation of kicking a teacher.

Earlier on Wednesday, CP had mentioned that police had to use ‘mild force’ to disperse the protestors. He had also claimed that police were attacked first following which cops had to use mild force.

Verma on Wednesday alleged that six police personnel were injured among whom one was critical. However, when he was asked about the policeman kicking a teacher, Verma admitted that it was not desirable. Sources informed that on Thursday, the CP sought a report from the Deputy Commissioner of South Suburban Division, Bidisha Kalita about the allegation of kicking a teacher.

Kolkata Police also posted a video footage where the protestors were seen breaking the barricades and cops were getting manhandled.

Along with the video police had posted: “It is clarified that outside the Kasba DI Office, an unruly mob launched an unprovoked and violent attack on police personnel, including women police. Four male and two female police personnel sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. Police were compelled to use mild force to disperse the mob and prevent further injuries and damage to property. Investigation into the incident is underway.”

Police on Thursday published multiple video footage and stated on its social media page: “Some unscrupulous individuals are spreading misinformation that videos posted by Kolkata Police do not pertain to yesterday’s incident.” They also clarified that the clips were merged only for representation in a single video. Separate clips were also furnished, including one showing a protester calling to “burn down the place with petrol.” Faced with such unrelenting aggressive behaviour, Kolkata Police was compelled to use mild force in self-defense and disperse the unruly mob, claimed Kolkata police. Apart from this, police registered two FIRs against the protestors for attacking cops and damaging the government property.

However, till Thursday night reports of any arrest were received. Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh reacting to Wednesday’s incident said it was not a peaceful protest.

He also raised a question as to how it would be called a peaceful protest when the protestors attack the police without any provocations. Ghosh also posted a video showing protestors pulling a police personnel by catching his collar.

Meanwhile, a group of teaching and non-teaching staff who lost their jobs following a recent Supreme Court judgment began a relay hunger strike on Thursday, April 10, outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) office in Salt Lake, Kolkata. They were demanding justice, reinstatement, and a clear distinction between “genuine” and “tainted” candidates.