Police set to bolster security, implement spl traffic measures

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police is making elaborate security arrangements especially at the hotspots and the places of interest in the city ahead of the New Year celebrations.

As many as 4500 police will be on road on December 31 and January 1 and additional special arrangements to ensure hassle free movement of women, children and elderly persons.

Amid arrest of Bangladeshi infiltrators, addressing a press conference, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said the police were surveilling the hotels and guest houses and had also asked their management to verify the backgrounds of their employees.

“Because of the timely intervention of Kolkata Police, the recent arrests (of two Bangladeshi infiltrators) have been made possible. Our men are on the prowl,” he said, replying to a question.

“The places of interest like Alipore Zoo, Indian Museum among other and Park Street that emerge as major crowd pullers during this time will have adequate police arrangements with cops in plain clothes too. I will urge everybody to soak in New Year celebrations abiding by the laws. We will ensure that the elderly people are not inconvenienced by any means and at the same time there is smooth and hassle free passage for ambulances with patients,” said Verma.

Verma added that the police will take strict action against rash or drunken driving or indulging in any sort of rowdyism or offence against women like eve teasing.

There will be special late night arrangements on December 31, particularly in Park Street which remains extremely crowded.

There will be police assistance booths at strategic locations for helping out people in any sort of trouble and special naka checking at 50 points in the city. There will be adequate deployment of traffic personnel for management of traffic.

“We have made special arrangements after thorough analysis of all kinds of inputs. The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police and other specialized units have been activated,” added Verma. The Maa Flyover will have no restrictions in movement of two wheelers either on 31st or on 1st. However there will be restrictions on speed considering the fact that it is accident prone.

“Allowing movement on Maa Flyover will be helpful, particularly in case of any medical emergency or late night duty in the IT sector,” a senior Kolkata Police officer said.