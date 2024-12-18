Police serve notice against BMC councillor

Kolkata: Police on Tuesday served a notice to Samaresh Chakraborty, councillor of Ward 9 of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) who has been accused of demanding Rs 50 lakh extortion from a promoter and assaulting him.

As the councillor was untraceable, cops pasted the notice on the wall of Chakraborty’s house directing him to appear before the police.

Meanwhile, Kishor Haldar, the promoter who was allegedly assaulted by Chakraborty’s followers approached Director General (DG) of the state police Rajeev Kumar.

However, he and his wife were unable to meet the DG. Later, they submitted a letter to the office of the DG requesting prompt action against the accused councillor.

Earlier on Sunday, police arrested two persons, who are said to be close to Chakraborty. Haldar, in his complaint to the Baguiati police, alleged that Chakraborty had demanded Rs 50 lakh extortion from him. The promoter claimed that despite having given a good amount of money, the councillor was demanding the entire amount. The promoter told the cops that he was constructing a building on his land and despite having “proper permission” and a “sanctioned plan” from the BMC, Chakraborty “demanded Rs 50 lakh” from him. In his complaint, Haldar said that he was also threatened that the construction work would be stopped if he did not pay the money.