Police seizes Rs 72 lakh from Kolkata-bound bus, four held

Kolkata: Police in Memari seized around Rs 72 lakh in unaccounted cash from a Kolkata-bound bus from Bihar late on Thursday night and detained four persons.

Acting on a tip-off, officers intercepted the Bhagalpur-Kolkata bus at the Palsit toll plaza on the Durgapur Expressway. During the search, police recovered two bags stuffed with currency notes. The owner of the bags, identified as Sambhu Nath Burma, was immediately detained.

The two drivers and the helper of the bus—Bablu Das, Nabin Kumar Singh and Krishna Das—were also taken into custody after police noticed inconsistencies in their statements.

None of the four could provide a satisfactory explanation about the source of the money.

A money-counting machine was later arranged, and after several hours, the total amount was found to be Rs 72 lakh, all in Rs 500 denomination.

A case was registered against the four detainees, who were placed under arrest. On Friday, they were produced before the Burdwan Court. Till the last reports came in, the hearing was still underway.