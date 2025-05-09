Police seizes explosives from 2 abandoned houses

Kolkata: Police recovered a huge quantity of explosives on Wednesday evening from two abandoned houses in the Nalhati area in Birbhum.

Acting on a tip off, cops of Birbhum District Police conducted raids at two houses in the Pashinala area of Nalhati, close to the Bengal-Jharkhand border. Police recovered about 3,200 kg of ammonium nitrate, 7,000 gelatin sticks and 5,150 detonators.

During the probe, police learnt about a youth suspected to be involved in storing the explosives. None were arrested till Thursday night. Police are trying to ascertain the source and the receiver of the explosives.

Since there are several stone quarries present in Birbhum district and in Jharkhand, cops suspect that the explosives were intended to be used in such quarries.

However, it is also suspected that such a huge quantity of explosives were stolen from the official consignment of the quarries which legally buy explosives.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Birbhum, Amandeep said: “A senior officer is leading the investigation.

We are trying to find out who and why they stored such a huge quantity

of explosives.”