Police seize unaccounted cash worth about Rs 30L

Kolkata: The Anti-Rowdy Squad of the Kolkata Police Detective Department has seized unaccounted money worth about Rs 30 lakh and arrested three persons on Tuesday from Jorasanko area.

According to police, on Tuesday, cops of Jorasanko Police Station were conducting a routine anti-crime check in the vicinity of Central Avenue in the afternoon. During the checking, around 3:15 pm, cops intercepted a man identified as Raj Kumar Jaju in front of the Md. Ali Park main gate. During the search of his bag, police found more than Rs 5 lakh cash. When he was questioned about the source of the money, Raj failed to answer. After about an hour, a police team intercepted a scooter near Md Ali Park on suspicion. During a search of the bags carried by the duo, cops found Rs 25 lakh cash. The duo also failed to reveal the source of the money and thus were arrested.