Police seize Rs 24L cash from BJP leader’s car

Kolkata: A day before Ghatal Lok Sabha seat is to go for polls, Rs 24 lakh is learnt to have been recovered from the vehicle of a BJP leader in Daspur, West Midnapore district.



The police are learnt to have arrested the BJP leader on Friday. It was learnt that the name of the BJP leader is Prashanta Bera who is the convenor of BJP’s Daspur Assembly seat election committee. The leader allegedly said that the money was relating to election purposes and that the BJP is reportedly preparing the

documents for the seized cash for submission.

BJP’s Ghatal candidate Hiranmoy Chatterjee alleged that the TMC had staged the entire episode and was responsible for keeping the cash inside the car of the BJP leader. He said it showed how desperate TMC is to win the election and for which it is using the police.

Recently, in two separate incidents of unaccounted money recovery, about Rs 37 lakh were seized from two BJP leaders on Sunday in Kharagpur and Hooghly. TMC had even complained to Election Commission against BJP leader Samit Mondal from whom Rs 35 lakh was recovered while he was staying at a

Kharagpur hotel.

In the other incident, while police were conducting naka checking at Harit area of Dadpur in Hooghly, they intercepted the car of the BJP leader identified as Swaraj Ghosh. During the search of the car, police found Rs 2 lakh cash and two firearms.