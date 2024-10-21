Police seize illegal firecrackers at Garia Naka check

Kolkata Police seized a large quantity of illegal firecrackers during a routine naka-checking at Garia More. Several individuals were apprehended by Patuli Police while transporting the banned firecrackers, which they had purchased from Champahati.

The police intercepted the suspects at the checkpoint, confiscated the illegal items, and brought the individuals to Patuli police station. In accordance with government regulations, only eco-friendly green crackers were handed back to them.

One of the men claimed he was transporting the banned firecrackers from Champahati to sell in Kolkata.

Another individual, who had bought illegal firecrackers from Champahati, was on his way to Haldia.

When questioned, he stated that the firecrackers were intended for the upcoming Kali Puja.

Despite several government warnings, the sale of illegal firecrackers

continues to rise. In a separate operation, Mahestala Police under DH District South 24-Parganas district conducted an unplanned raid at Nungy Bazaar on Saturday, where they seized a significant quantity of illegal firecrackers.

Shopkeepers in Champahati were reportedly assuring customers that the police would not take action, leading to an increase in the sale of banned firecrackers.

Despite ongoing government efforts to promote eco-friendly green crackers, the persistent illegal sale and use of banned firecrackers has raised concerns about public adherence to safety and environmental regulations, stated a buyer.