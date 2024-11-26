Police seize horse from circus at Cooch Behar Rash Mela

Cooch Behar: A horse was seized from a circus at the Cooch Behar Rash Mela on Monday evening after the event violated government regulations prohibiting the use of animals in circuses. The circus had put up a poster featuring a horse, claiming that horse shows would be performed. Acting on a tip-off, the Cooch Behar police conducted a raid at the circus and recovered the horse, which was later placed in a safe location.

Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya confirmed the seizure, stating: “The horse has been safely relocated. Legal action will be taken against the circus company.”

The circus owner denied any intent to stage a horse show, claiming that the poster was old and had been mistakenly displayed. “No shows with the horse are planned,” said the owner. Sujay Talukdar, the circus manager, added: “The poster was put up before the ban on animal performances. We will provide the required documents for the horse.”

In the past, circuses at the fair featured animals like tigers and elephants. However, following a government ban on animal performances, circuses have been held without animals for several years. This year’s event had been planned in defiance of the regulations, prompting the police action.