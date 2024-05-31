Police seize drugs from cargo truck

Cooch Behar: Nishiganj Outpost Police raided a cargo truck late on Thursday night after receiving information from secret sources in the area adjacent to Sitkibari on the Mathabhanga-Cooch Behar State Highway.



They recovered about 919 grams of brown sugar and 21 strips of yaba tablets. The police arrested the truck driver, Kalam Sheikh, for his involvement in the incident. The police have filed a case against the arrested and started the investigation.

Sandeep Garai, Additional District Superintendent of Police, Mathabhanga, said: “On Thursday night, a truck was seized based on information from special sources. We recovered 919 grams of brown sugar and 21 strips of yaba tablets from the truck. The vehicle was travelling from Meghalaya to Murshidabad. The police have started investigating the incident and it remains to be seen if anyone else is involved.”