Police seize 65 kg of Ganja, 4 held

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police seized 65.437 kg of ganja in a major drug bust and arrested four individuals for trafficking the narcotic.

The operation was conducted on Saturday morning by a team of Narcotics Cell of the Detective Department based on a tip-off and subsequent technical surveillance. According to police officials, the accused were intercepted around 9:30 am on the eastern side footpath of New Road, near the Dharmatala Government Bus Stand, beside a temporary tyre repair shop under the Maidan Police Station. The four individuals were found in possession of the contraband and were arrested on the spot.Investigations revealed that the accused had transported the ganja from Angul, Odisha to Kolkata via bus. The arrested individuals have been identified as Arun Biswas (34), Sujoy Bairagya (41), Subodh Sarkar (41), and Tapan Kumar Biswas (62), all residents of different areas in the Nadia district.