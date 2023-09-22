Police seize 580 kg of marijuana from Assam-Bengal border

Cooch Behar: Acting on a tip-off, police of the Jorai outpost of Baxirhat Police Station seized a pickup van allegedly smuggling marijuana under the cover of transporting tomatoes.

The van was confiscated near the Assam-Bengal border in the Sankosh Naka checking point area late on Thursday night. The police stated that approximately 580 kg of marijuana had been seized.

The driver, identified as Mohammad Haroon (35 years), has been arrested in connection with the incident. The seizure took place while the pickup van was en route to Bengal from Assam. A case has been registered and police have started investigating.

Dyutiman Bhattacharya, the District Police Superintendent of Cooch Behar, stated: “The Baxirhat police station conducted a special operation leading to the recovery of marijuana. We have started an investigation.”