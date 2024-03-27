Police seize 5.3 kg marijuana from unclaimed bag on bus

The cops of Mathabhanga Police Station recovered marijuana from a bag left on a bus prior to the election during a naka checkpoint inspection.

According to police sources, a bag of marijuana was found during the search of a passenger bus operated by the North Bengal State Transport Corporation travelling from Sitai to Siliguri at the Panchanan More area on Wednesday morning. No arrests have been made so far in connection with the case. During the search, all bag owners on the bus were identified except for one and that bag was searched from which marijuana weighing 5.3 kilograms was recovered. However, none of the bus passengers admitted to owning the bag. The police seized the bag containing marijuana.