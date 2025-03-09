Police seize 1,407 kg of marijuana in raids, 6 held

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar police have seized a significant quantity of marijuana and arrested six individuals following raids in three locations. The operations were conducted by Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station & Sitalkuchi Police Station, targeting areas in Chandmari, Bhaver Thana region.

According to police sources, the raids resulted in the recovery of 1,407 kg of marijuana. Additional Superintendent of Police (Mathabhanga) Sandeep Garai provided details of the operation during a press conference at Nishiganj Outpost on Sunday.

Garai stated: “Based on intelligence inputs, we conducted a raid in the Dewan Boss area of Chandamari and intercepted a tractor carrying 51 bags of marijuana, totaling 883 kg. The tractor driver, Krishna Majumdar and another suspect, Subhash Sarkar, were arrested.”

In a separate operation on Saturday, police raided the homes of local residents Kundra Barman and Ajit Barman in the Bhaver Thana area, recovering 272 kg of marijuana. Additionally, another raid in Chandmari led to the seizure of 252 kg of marijuana from the house of Ashutosh Haldar.

“In total, we have recovered 1,407 kg of marijuana within two days. All arrested individuals are in police custody,” Garai added.