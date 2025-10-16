Police revisit Durgapur rape scene, expand cordoned-off area

Kolkata: Police on Thursday revisited the crime scene in connection to the Durgapur medical student rape case and further expanded the cordoned-off area as part of its investigation into the crime.

The original crime scene, a forest area outside the private medical college and hospital, was cordoned off earlier. Now, an additional 50 metres has been added next to the previously cordoned-off area.

The police officers again went to the crime scene with the victim’s arrested male friend, Wasif Ali. He was subsequently arrested because of various inconsistencies in his statements, sources said.

The statements of the other five arrested accused and the victim are being compared repeatedly with the statements of the male friend. The investigators, according to sources, were trying to get a thorough account of the incident.

The original crime scene was expanded a little more for the sake of investigation, it was learnt. The forensic team also went to the scene again for investigative purposes. A second-year medical student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped by five persons in a forest area outside the private medical college and hospital in West Burdwan district on October 10.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday submitted a report on the alleged gang rape of the medical student in Durgapur to President Droupadi Murmu and the Union Home Ministry.

It was learnt that Bose has given a detailed account of his findings in the case and also about his interactions with the survivor and her parents, who hail from Odisha. After the crime occurred, a fresh political slugfest erupted as the Opposition BJP accused the Trinamool Congress government of “completely failing” to ensure women’s safety in the state, while the ruling party hit back, blaming the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for “sitting” on the Aparajita Bill and preventing it from becoming law.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “The victim and her family understand fully well that the police are carrying out a proper investigation. Everybody knows what narrative was being floated initially. Police are going into a detailed investigation.”