Police register new FIR against Shahjahan, his aides

Police have registered another FIR against the Trinamool Congress leader of Sandeshkhali, Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates, including Uttam Sardar, Shiba Prasad (Shibu) Hazra and five others, at the Sandeshkhali police station.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by a villager on February 19 where it was alleged that Shahjahan and his associates vandalised the complainant’s house and also forcefully took away a large sum of money from him.

On Monday morning, the situation in the Bermajur area became tense after villagers vandalised the house of TMC leader Shankar Sardar. The villagers alleged that Shankar, a close associate of Shahjahan and his brother Sirajuddin, used to torture them. At the time of the attack, Shankar and his family members were not at home. Later, his wife claimed that Shankar was not connected with any corruption or crime.

After getting the information of the attack, a large contingent of police force led by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Barasat, Bhaskar Mukherjee brought the situation under control. The DIG requested the villagers not to break the law and instead file complaints if they had any. Police have reportedly detained a few persons in connection with the vandalism.

Meanwhile, Ajit Maity, who was removed from his post in TMC, was arrested early on Monday morning after he was grilled throughout Sunday night. He was produced at the Basirhat Court and has been remanded to police custody for five days. Maity was chased by an irate mob on Sunday when he was returning home from a political programme. He took shelter inside a house for almost five hours before cops detained him.