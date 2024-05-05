Police recovers body from Bagjola Canal

Kolkata: A man’s body was recovered from the Bagjola Canal on Sunday morning. Police have sent the body for autopsy. Sources said, on Sunday morning, workers of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation were cleaning garbage from the lower Bagjola Canal near Harichand Pally in Kestopur. Suddenly, one of the workers spotted a man floating in the water. Baguiati Police Station was informed. Cops found that the body was fully decomposed and later fished it out of the canal.



Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. It is suspected that the man either fell into the water and died or he was murdered and then the body was dumped into the canal.

Later, the body may have floated along the canal and reached Kestopur. As of now, an unnatural death case has been registered.

An all concerned message has been circulated in all the police stations across the state as per the standard operating procedure.

However, cops are also checking the adjacent police stations to find out if anyone is missing for the past

several days.