Police recover over Rs 10L lost by victims to cyber crimes

Raiganj: The Raiganj Cyber Police Station of North Dinajpur district has recovered ₹10,70,019 lost by victims to cybercrimes over the past two months. The recovered funds were returned to the victims during a ceremony at the Cyber Police Station premises in Karnajora on Saturday afternoon. Following the restitution, an awareness session was conducted, advising individuals against sharing personal information over phone calls.

Citizens are urged to remain cautious and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities promptly.

Nilam Sreekant Gaikwad, SDPO Itahar, stated: “We conducted investigations into 15 complaints of cyber fraud registered in the last two months. We recovered Rs 10,70,019 from various sources, which were returned to the complainants. We found that fraudsters often entice individuals with promises of substantial income in a short period. Sometimes, driven by greed, people accept these offers and are subsequently cheated.

We appeal to the public not to fall for such fake opportunities and to refrain from sharing bank details over phone calls. If they become victims, they should lodge complaints with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or inform officials at the Cyber Crime Police Station immediately.”