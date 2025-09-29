Police recover body of middle-aged woman

Kolkata: Police on Sunday recovered the body of a middle-aged woman, who died at her residence in the city’s Bagha Jatin area in the morning, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Namita Pal (52), was a resident of Chittaranjan Colony in Ward 102 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), he said.

“The woman was staying alone on the ground floor of the house. It seems that she died while cleaning the floor behind the refrigerator with a wet cloth,” the officer said.

“Hearing her scream, the neighbours rushed to the house and found her lying on the floor and within moments, she stopped responding,” he said. An initial probe pointed to a black mark on her hand, which could be due to electrocution, the officer said. “We are trying to find out whether she was accidentally electrocuted or if her death was the result of a sudden medical condition,” he said, adding, the body has been sent for post-mortem.