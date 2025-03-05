Police reconstructs crime scene in Tangra murder

Kolkata: The police on Wednesday reconstructed the crime scene at the house of Dey family in Tangra from where the bodies of two women and a minor girl were recovered on February 19.

On Wednesday afternoon, Prasun Dey was taken to his residence for reconstruction. Apart from cops of Tangra Police Station, sleuths from the scientific wing and homicide section of the Detective department were also there. During the reconstruction, Prasun showed the spots where his wife Romi, minor daughter and elder brother Pranay’s wife Sudeshna were lying when he slit their wrists. Meanwhile, Prasun has reportedly confessed that he had murdered Sudeshna, Romi and the minor girl. Earlier, he had claimed that he did not kill his minor daughter. He also told the cops that on February 17, his wife Romi prepared ‘payesh’ (sweet pudding) and mixed poison inside the prayer room. Later, the food was served to all the family members. After consuming it, they went to sleep but on February 18 morning they found that the poison didn’t have any effect. After failing in their attempt to commit suicide, Pranay, Prasun, Sudeshna and Romi discussed and finally decided that they will help each other to commit suicide.

According to Prasun’s version, he strangled his daughter first while Romi helped him by holding the minor girl’s legs. Later Prasun slit Romi’ wrist and also covered her face with a pillow as she screamed in pain. Later, he slit the wrist of Sudeshna. While he was killing the women and the child, Pranay stayed on the second floor all along. After the murders were committed, Prasun went upstairs and reportedly consumed sleeping pills. He woke up in the evening and left home with Pranay and his nephew whom he tried to kill in the morning.

Police, however, are yet to interrogate Pranay after he gets discharged from the hospital to find out whether Prasun is telling the truth or not. He will be produced at the Sealdah court again on Thursday.