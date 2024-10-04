Police ready for any untoward situation amid protests: CP

Kolkata: Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma on Friday said that the Kolkata Police is ready to tackle any untoward situation that may crop up in the present context of protest movements over the RG Kar incident.

He said: “We have all the arrangements ready. Several factors were included while making the arrangements. Kolkata Police is ready for the festival.” On Friday Verma said this at the inauguration of the Kolkata Police Durga Puja guide map in association with the Indian Oil. The CP also unveiled the annual traffic review bulletin as well in the presence of other senior Kolkata Police officials. At the inaugural programme, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Traffic, Yeilwad Shrikant Jagannathrao informed that this year 2,905 Durga Pujas are being held across the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police. Among them, 248 major Puja pandals have been marked in the guide map.

DC Traffic also said that from Chaturthi special traffic arrangements will take effect in the city. During the Puja days, 18 Assistant Commissioners (AC) and 104 Inspectors will be supervising the work of 550 Sergeants and Sub Inspectors who will be deputed for traffic management along with 3,600 Constables and 5,200 temporary Home Guards.