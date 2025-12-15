Police post security at Sandeshkhali case witness’s home

Kolkata: In a major development in the alleged attempt to murder the prime witness of the Sandeshkhali violence case, Bholanath Ghosh, police personnel were posted at his residence on Sunday as a security measure.

According to sources, Ghosh had expressed fears for his life following the Nazat incident in which his younger son and driver were killed after a truck rammed into his car. After the incident, Ghosh submitted a complaint naming eight persons and claimed that he was being targeted. He has alleged that the suspended Trinamool Congress leader of Sandeshkhali, Sheikh Shahjahan, is conspiring against him despite being in judicial custody. Sources said that Ghosh remained anxious about his safety even after lodging the complaint. On Saturday, police arrested two persons, including Uttam Sardar, from a hideout in the Polerhat area. Although Sardar is not named in the FIR in the present case, he is known to be close to Shahjahan. He had earlier been arrested in connection with an alleged attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and was later granted bail.

The second arrested person, identified as Kuddus, was allegedly keeping watch on Ghosh’s vehicle, sources said.

Both accused were produced before a local court on Saturday and were remanded to police custody for nine days. Police are questioning them to ascertain the involvement of others in the incident. However, sources said Ghosh continues to fear for his safety.