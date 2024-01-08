Police plaint against BJP’s Amit Malviya for social media post on CM

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Chandrima Bhattacharya has filed a police complaint against BJP leader Amit Malviya for his “derogatory” remarks against the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



The development took place after Malviya made a social media post where he claimed that absconding TMC leader Sahajahan Sheikh, the main accused in the assault case on ED officials, managed to escape law enforcement agencies because of “patronage of Mamata Banerjee”.

In a post on X Malviya had said: “ED has issued a look out for Sheikh Shahjahan, the dreaded criminal and one of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek’s trusted henchman….Shahjahan, who claimed to be don of Sandeshkhali, is absconding. This wouldn’t have been possible without the patronage of Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Home Minister of West Bengal. She has a track record of shielding criminals...”

TMC found this allegation derogatory and completely uncalled for. Bhattacharya registered the complaint at Nimta Police Station under the Barrackpore police commissionerate.