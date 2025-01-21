Police outpost proposed for Bengal Safari Park to ensure visitors’ safety

Siliguri: To enhance security at the Bengal Safari Park, the Siliguri Police Commissionerate has proposed setting up a dedicated police outpost there.

The announcement was made by Siliguri Police Commissioner C Sudhakar during the 10th foundation day celebrations of the park on Tuesday. The Commissioner stated that the initiative would also include bike patrolling across the vast expanse of the park and adjacent areas. “If a formal proposal is submitted by the Bengal Safari authorities or the Forest department, the Commissionerate will take prompt action to establish the outpost and arrange patrolling. Discussion took place

this day,” he said. A programme held to commemorate the park’s decade-long journey, saw several dignitaries in attendance, including P R Pradhan, Chief Forester of the North West Territory of the Forest department; Alok Sharma, Associate Officer of Jaldapara; E. Vijay Kumar, Director of the park; and Abhishek Chowdhury, Assistant Director of the park. Reflecting on the park’s history, Pradhan recounted: “The initiative to develop a park at Baikunthpur division near Siliguri began in 2009. By 2012, the groundwork for Bengal Safari Park was laid and the safari officially opened its gates for the public in 2015.” “We began with just two Royal Bengal tigers for a tiger safari and two elephants for an elephant safari. Over time, Bengal Safari has become a prominent tourist destination in the state, contributing annual revenue of Rs 10-12 crore. Plans are underway to expand and introduce new animal species,” said the park’s Director.

Spread over 396 hectares, the Bengal Safari Park is home to 834 animals of 61 species, including 34 endangered ones. It has made remarkable progress in tiger breeding, increasing its tiger population from two to 11, with eight more sent to different zoos. Lion safari is slated to be flagged off within the month of March, expected to further boost tourist footfall.

Currently, two or three police personnel stationed at the Forest department quarters near the park help maintain security. However, the proposed outpost will deploy a more robust team, including one officer, two sub-inspectors, three to four assistant sub-inspectors, six constables, and four to five civic volunteers.