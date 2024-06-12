Police officials removed by ECI during Lok Sabha elections reinstated

Kolkata: Several police officials who were removed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the Lok Sabha elections were reinstated to their earlier positions. All these officials were working in non-election-related posts, as per directions of the poll panel.



Koteswara Rao was brought back as the SP of Sunderban Police district and Saumya Roy was appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of South West division of Kolkata Police. Both these IPS officers were transferred. Rao was serving as SP, Traffic in Bengal Police while Roy was posted in the Special Branch of Kolkata Police.

Avijit Banerjee was reinstated as SP Purulia while Dhritiman Sarkar returned as SP, West Midnapore. Rahul De, who was acting as DC, South West after Roy was removed, was given the charge of DC, STF in Kolkata Police. Ashish Maurya, appointed as SP Purulia by the poll panel has been posted as DC, West zone in Asansol- Durgapur Commissionerate while Sonawane Kuldip Suresh who was acting as SP West Midnapore has been posted as DC (Central) in Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

Dibakar Das, who was transferred as Joint Assistant Director in the Intelligence Branch (IB) of Bengal Police after removal from his post of SDPO Kanthi in East Midnapore, returned to his old charge.

Azharuddin Khan who was posted as SDPO Contai after Das’s removal was reinstated as Deputy Superintendent of Police(DY, SP) (Headquarters), Darjeeling.

Amirul Islam Khan was appointed as SDPO Minakhan under Basirhat Police district in North 24-Parganas while Amitava Konar was appointed as DY SP (Rural), Howrah.

Aminul Islam Khan was acting as Joint Assistant Director IB, Bengal Police after being removed by the poll watchdog.

The other transfers include Sandeep Karra who had been acting as SP in Sunderban Police District as SP South Dinajpur, Anil Verma DC in Kolkata Police’s 1st battalion as SP East Midnapore, Soumyadip Bhattacharya acting as SP East Midnapore as DC in Kolkata Police’s 1st battalion and Chinmay Mittal serving as SP South Dinajpur as DC Traffic in Barrackpore.