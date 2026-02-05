Police officer’s ‘Wall of Humanity’ brings relief to marginalised people

Kolkata: In a quiet yet impactful initiative, Bapan Das, Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Special Branch, Kolkata Police, has launched a ‘Wall of Humanity’ in Baranagar metro station to support people living on the margins of the city. Set up at a public spot, the wall allows citizens to donate clothes they no longer need, which are then freely taken by those in need with dignity and ease.

Unlike seasonal charity drives, the initiative functions throughout the year and accepts all kinds of wearable clothing, responding to everyday needs rather than a specific period. Local residents have actively participated by contributing garments, turning the wall into a shared space of compassion and social responsibility.

Bapan Das, about this wall, said: “The endeavour has not only provided practical assistance to the underprivileged but has also fostered a sense of collective empathy among the community, demonstrating how consistent, people-driven efforts can create lasting social impact.”

These clothes were also sent to many places like Sundarban, Purulia, where people were in need.