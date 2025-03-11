Police officers attacked during motor vehicle checking op

Malda: A routine motor vehicle (MV) checking operation in Mothabari turned violent on Monday afternoon when locals allegedly assaulted police personnel. The incident occurred at Gitamore under Mothabari Police Station as tensions flared while the accused broadcasted the event live on social media.

According to reports, the altercation began when Alkash Ali (45) from Mistripara confronted the officers and questioned their authority to check local vehicles. A heated argument ensued, escalating into physical violence. ASI Karim and a Civil Volunteer Force (CVF) member sustained injuries in the attack.

Upon receiving the distress call, the officer in-charge (OC) of Mothabari Police Station arrived with a team and arrested three individuals: Alkash Ali (45), Safikul Islam (32) and Salam Sk (22), son of Ejajul Hoque of Mistripara. The police swiftly dispersed the crowd, restoring order in the area.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Sambhav Jain confirmed that six police personnel were injured, three of them seriously.

ASI Rejaul Karim sustained a head injury and, along with the other injured officers, received medical treatment at a local hospital.

Police sources revealed that the violence erupted when some residents demanded to see the legal documents of the police vehicle on duty. Despite officers attempting to clarify the situation, the locals allegedly refused to cooperate, leading to the attack.

A case has been registered at Mothabari Police Station and authorities are identifying others involved in the assault. Meanwhile, a video of the altercation has surfaced on social media, though its authenticity is under verification.

Officials have reiterated the importance of traffic regulations in reducing accidents. They emphasised that law enforcement will not tolerate interference in their duties and will take strict action against those responsible. Investigations are ongoing to ensure all culprits are brought to justice.