Police officer suspended for beating woman

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar district is in an uproar after a male police officer forcibly took a woman by the hair and forced her into a car against her will. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage across various quarteRs It occurred in the Choraljani area of Natabari in Tufanganj, Cooch Behar district. The involved police officer has been suspended pending further investigation.



The incident took place when the woman staged a protest by lying on the road in front of the Natabari 2 village panchayat office on Monday, demanding justice. She alleged that Jahangir Ali assaulted her during an arbitration meeting regarding a family issue, despite him being known to her as her brother. The dispute reportedly stemmed from a disagreement over land sharing.

Although she attempted to file a complaint at the police station on May 9, her complaint was not registered. Subsequently, she staged the protest on Monday to seek justice, drawing a crowd to the protest site. Police officers from Tufanganj Police Station arrived at the scene and removed the woman, during which a male officer allegedly assaulted her and forcibly took her away in a police car. The video of this incident circulated widely on social media, sparking public outcry over the treatment of the woman by law enforcement.

Dyutiman Bhattacharya, the Superintendent of Police for Cooch Behar District, stated: “The police officer involved has been suspended from duty, and a departmental inquiry is underway.”