Police officer run over by truck in Murshidabad

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, a police officer was killed in a road accident after being run over by a speeding truck on Thursday night in Sagardighi, Murshidabad.

Sources said that around 8:30 pm, a truck broke down near the Sheikhdighi bus stand on the National Highway in Sagardighi, leading to traffic congestion. Upon receiving information, Sub-Inspector Rajkumar Karmakar (50), officer in-charge of the Sagardighi Traffic Guard, reached the spot to restore traffic movement by removing the stranded vehicle.

A crane was brought in to tow the broken-down truck. During the process of attaching the crane to the vehicle, another loaded truck bound for Berhampore rammed into the stationary goods carrier from behind. SI Karmakar, who was standing behind the broken-down truck at the time, was crushed in the collision.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The driver of the second truck, who sustained critical injuries and was trapped inside the cabin, was rescued nearly an hour later and taken to Berhampore hospital for treatment. “We will conduct a mechanical examination of the offending truck to check for any technical fault.

We are also waiting for the driver to recover, as he is the only one who can give us a clear account of what happened,” said a senior officer of the Jangipur Police District.