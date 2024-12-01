Police nabs truck with potatoes near Bengal-Jharkhand border

Kolkata: A few days after the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed the administrations to ensure that no potatoes are exported to other states from Bengal, a truck laden with potatoes was nabbed by the police near the Bengal-Jharkhand border in West Burdwan’s Asansol.

Acting on a tip off, the police seized the potato laden truck which was supposedly going to Bihar. The police intercepted the vehicle from Barabani. Around 500 potato sacks were also seized from the vehicle. The truck driver and helper were also arrested. The incident occurred on Sunday morning.

During investigation the police learnt that there was an attempt to smuggle the potatoes to Bihar’s Gaya.

The potatoes were loaded from Hooghly’s Pandua. Asansol-Durgapur Commissionerate police are on alert after the incident.

The state government on November 22 banned export of potatoes to other states from Bengal. It was directed that the cold storages that hoarded the potatoes must be made empty. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant had held a meeting with the Task Force officials and the traders where he unequivocally stated that no potatoes will be sent out to other

states as of now.

The Chief Minister, on several occasions expressed concern over spiralling prices of potatoes and onions. During her recent meeting in Nabanna, Banerjee had expressed her wonder as to why the share of such vegetables meant for the state was sold outside, ignoring her directives to maintain a healthy stock. She had also directed the officials concerned to file a report on the matter.

Following the Chief Minister’s strong message, the Task Force officials carried out inspections in several markets across Kolkata.

The officials inspected vegetable stalls to ensure no illegal price surcharges were being applied and also checked for any violations related to excessive pricing. A section of customers alleged that despite task force inspections, the price of potatoes is still high in

various markets in the city

and outskirts.