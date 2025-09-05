Police nab two interstate robbers at Sealdah

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police arrested two members of an interstate gang of robbers from the Sealdah area on Friday.

Sources said the city police had recently received information about a gang planning operations in Kolkata.

Acting on the tip-off, officials began gathering evidence and learnt that some members would arrive from their hideout in Murshidabad on Friday. Since early morning, officers from the anti-burglary section kept a close watch around Sealdah

railway station. When the suspects—identified as Sourav Yadav and Yusuf Ali—stepped out of the station, they were immediately apprehended. Police said the gang was behind a recent robbery in Behala and had earlier operated in Maharashtra.

Before striking, members would conduct recces and collect details about their targets. After a spate of robberies, when Maharashtra Police launched an extensive manhunt, the gang shifted base to Lalgola

in Murshidabad.