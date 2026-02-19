Police mulls temporary road for airport ‘exit traffic’

Kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police have proposed the construction of a temporary road for airport exit traffic to facilitate work on the final 135-metre stretch of the New Garia–Airport Orange Line Metro.

The move follows a police veto of an earlier proposal by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) to divert airport exit traffic through Gate 2.5 and Gate 1, which officers warned would cause congestion reaching as far as Dakshineswar and Madhyamgram.

According to the alternative proposal, a temporary single-lane, one-way road would be built along the airport boundary wall to carry vehicles towards VIP Road while construction is under way.

The project would require the demolition of part of a dilapidated, abandoned Air India building and the opening of a section of the airport perimeter wall to create the necessary space. The last 900 metres of the 31km corridor are being built underground because of airport regulations.

Work on the final 135m stretch had started in January 2025 using a box-pushing method beneath the airport flyover, but it was stopped after soil subsidence.

Engineers from RVNL later decided that the cut-and-cover method, which involves digging a trench and building the tunnel from the surface, is the only practical way to complete the remaining 135m. Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Murli Dhar recently led a site survey to assess feasibility.

A joint inspection involving RVNL, the police, and airport authorities is expected later this week to examine the proposal.

A final decision will be taken after these consultations to ensure the 135-metre underground gap is completed without causing major

traffic disruption.