Police may summon company given charge of firefighting system

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police is likely to summon the authorities of the company that was given responsibility to set up a new firefighting system and its maintenance at the Sealdah ESI Hospital where a fire broke out on Friday.

The said organisation reportedly failed to complete the set up even after the stipulated date. On Friday morning, fire broke out in an air conditioning machine on the balcony of the male surgical ward. Within moments, the gutted machine exploded and the flames spread. The nurses and other staff members of the hospital immediately started evacuating the patients. A patient suffering from cancer felt breathlessness and died later.

The superintendent of the hospital had reportedly alleged that the organisation which got the work order had failed to complete the work and hand it over to the hospital authorities on time.

Police might call the officials of the company to question about the delay. This apart, police learnt that during the autopsy of the patient who died due to breathlessness, traces of carbon was found in his lungs.

The family members of the deceased might lodge a complaint.